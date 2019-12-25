Home Cities Kochi

Cosmic collection

Curly Cosmo, the man of many skills and identities, is organising an exhibition in the city where viewers can touch and feel his art

Published: 25th December 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By  Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: An artist, poet, filmmaker, musician and doctor, Curly Cosmo is a man of many talents. Having donned multiple careers and creative roles over the years, Cosmo changed his name as many as 10 times to match each of his personas. His first solo exhibition in India is going to be held at Durbar Hall Art Gallery, Ernakulam. The artist will be featuring 89 of his old and new works, urging visitors to ‘Touch them, feel them’, in tune with the exhibit’s title. 

“Texture is an important part of my art. Usually, when you visit a gallery, you are not allowed to touch the artworks. I want my viewers to participate in a tactile play with my creations. I am not overcautious about my work getting damaged. It is fine with me. I will make more. Another crucial aspect is that none of my painting is framed. You could call them naked as there is no artificial decoration,” says Cosmo. 

Cosmo’s journey as an artist began a little over a decade ago, during his stint as a practising physician in New York. Well acquainted with art history, he tried his hand at creating abstract paintings, a style which has informed his artistic ethos throughout. Thick blots of acrylic paint on textured canvas create an impasto effect, the paint almost seems like they’re peeling off the surface, making each stroke and imprint evident. “As an artist, I am not patient. So, I paint with whatever medium I can find around me. I don’t necessarily use the brush, I work a lot with my hands, fingers and feet,” says Cosmo. 

Cosmo, who places his art in the school of abstract expressionism, uses methods similar to that of Jackson Pollock’s oeuvre. Like Pollock, Cosmo works on huge canvases, creating works that are larger than life, often consuming the entire wall. Cosmo also claims to be an instinctive and spontaneous painter, usually throwing paint on blank canvas laid out on the floor. “I am an action painter. I don’t have a specific subject or matter in mind when I start painting. Colour is my main focus,” adds Cosmo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp