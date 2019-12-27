By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the concerns raised by residents living near the Maradu highrises, the expert team assured that soil strength will be considered in the demolition plan. “We have a report on the soil quality of Maradu which will be considered while finalising the quantity of explosives. If the ground can withstand piling for 16-storey buildings, it can withstand the demolition,” said PESO’s R Venugopal.The team also brushed aside concerns of soil heaving during the demolition.

Still, residents who met the team on Thursday remained apprehensive. “We have been living here since long and have witnessed the transformation of the marshy land. Though it is satisfied with preparatory works of the other three apartments, the team has found several errors in Alfa Serene. It proves our concerns are valid,” said Harishchandrasai K R, a resident.

Besides the residents, Maradu municipality chairperson T H Nadeera, vice-chairman Boban Nedumparambil and councillor Disha Prathapan also raised concerns in front of the experts.