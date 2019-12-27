Woman injured after falling into manhole

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A woman entrepreneur was severely injured after she fell into an open manhole in the building at Chakkaraparambu here, where her shop is functioning. Alinchuvadu native Ann Mary Cherian, who runs Jiann Home Garden, lodged a petition before City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare on Thursday following the incident.

“I was watering the plants behind the building. A grill had been placed there carelessly and when I tried to remove it, I fell into the manhole. It was very deep and I would have drowned had I not caught the grill. Hearing my cries, my husband rushed to the spot and rescued me with the help of employees of a nearby firm,” said Ann, who sells indoor plants at the shop.

She suffered severe injuries on her legs and hands.“Though we had repeatedly urged the building owners to cover the manhole, they are not ready to do so,” she alleged.A police officer said the building is owned by St George Church, Chakkaraparambu. The manhole was closed after the media reported the incident.