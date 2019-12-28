Maradu demolition: No aid in sight, nearby residents start shifting

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the date for demolition of the five Maradu apartment complexes nearing, the residents staying near the highrises have started shifting to alternative locations without waiting for the financial support from the authorities. Among the seven families residing within 20m from Alfa Serene twin towers, five families have shifted to rented houses so far.

A few families residing near Holy Faith H2O have also decided to shift.

“It’s a now-or-never situation for us. And who knows, these might be last few days for us to reside in our own homes. None has a clue about what will happen after demolition. Many officials have unofficially told us that there will be serious impacts on our homes,” said Harishchandrasai K R, a nearby resident of Alfa Serene.

Families of Lakshminarayanasai K R and Ajith Kaniyampillil vacated their homes last week.

Harishchandrasai’s family shifted on Friday and three others, namely Naduvile Veettil Antony, Naduvile Veettil Benny and Rajeevan T, will vacate by Sunday.Besides the safety concerns, the residents are also deeply worried about the proposed insurance coverage. “The insurance officials have promised a maximum of D8.5 lakh only if my home is completely destroyed. I spent D17 lakh for constructing the apartment in 2015. If that will be the final amount after all depreciation, how will we able to remain confident?” asked Harishchandrasai.

Considering the health issues due to excessive noise and dust from the preparatory demolition work, many have decided to shift from their houses despite the exorbitant rent rates. “Around 20 families are planning to shift to their relatives’ homes. Many of us won’t have such luxuries,” said Ajith Kaniyampillil, another resident. However, Fort Kochi sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh reiterated the official support for the resident.

“We have received five applications for financial support so far from those residing near Alfa Serene and Holy Faith H2O and we will take up the matter with the state government. A few others have orally requested as well. We are also in discussion with contractors Edifice Engineering and Vijay Steels to provide support to the neighbouring residents,” said Singh.