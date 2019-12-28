Home Cities Kochi

Muffled cries

Rights activist Mohamed Mustafa Saidalavi says a child sex abuse video from India is uploaded to the dark net every 13 seconds

Published: 28th December 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Shevlin Sebastian
Express News Service

KOCHI: At the seminar titled ‘Child pornography and its perils’, conducted by the NGO ‘Raising Our Voices’ in Kochi recently, child rights activist Mohamed Mustafa Saidalavi tells the audience, “Close your eyes and count to 13.” Dutifully, the audience does so. Then Mohamed says, “Now open your eyes and you should know that every 13 seconds an Indian child sex abuse video is being reported online globally. In 2017 there were 2.4 million videos in India.”

Mohamed recounts an incident which was told to him by an international expert. A man in a West Asian country cut his wife’s womb, took out the foetus and tried to make love to it. He took a video and sold it on the internet. “Suppose you are a rich and sick paedophile who wants to see such things,” says Mohamed. “There are people who will supply it. It can be put on a flash drive and sent. Or it can be put in a particular drive from where it can be accessed online.”

Most of these activities take place in the dark net through an encrypted part of the Internet called the Tor Network. This is not readily accessible. “The legitimate web which we are using is a tip of the iceberg called surface web,” says Mohamed.

Mohamed’s interest in the subject began when he came across a case among his relatives. A 12-year-old boy got addicted to seeing porn. After a while, there arose a desire in him to see children of his age engaged in intercourse. “He connected with a group in New Zealand on the dark net,” says Mohamed. “To enter it, you have to prove you are a paedophile by producing one video. Once you post it, they are reassured you are not the police and give you the code to enter and access all their materials. So, he tried to entice his 12-year-old cousin to have sex with him by giving her sweets. But his parents caught him before it went further.”

According to Mohamed’s research, the vast majority of child porn videos feature boys and girls between the ages of 10 and 13. “The buyers of child pornography are usually well-off people,” says Mohamed. “But women are also watching and producing films, because of poverty.”And women are at an advantage. “They have easy access to children,” says Mohamed. “She makes the child do something to her. Or she does something to the child. It is put up in the WebCam Child Sex Tourism network.”
Mohamed also recounts the well-known incident of a woman who took her daughter to a cinema hall along with her boyfriend who was a rich businessman in Kerala. “The man molested both of them but was caught by the night vision cameras,” says Mohamed.

Mohamed met the principal of a school in Thrissur. “He told me that he came across seven under-age children who were abused. Out of them, four were raped by the father.”As to ways to stop it, Mohamed says, “To be honest, it is like trying to stop an ocean. But now, artificial intelligence is being used to scout the dark net and identify the perpetrators. Kerala police is doing a good job at nabbing the producers of child porn. So I am happy about that.”

When children are exploited...
In 2017 there were 2.4 million videos of child pornography in India.
Most of these activities take place in the dark net through an encrypted part of the Internet called the Tor Network.
A vast majority of child porn videos feature boys and girls between the ages of 10 and 13.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp