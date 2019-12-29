10 Maradu kids want PM, CM to hear their plight  

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Concerned over the safety of their homes during the implosion of the Maradu high-rises, which are to be razed to the ground on the orders of the Supreme Court, 10 children residing near Alfa Serene — one of the structures in the firing line — have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging them to address their concerns.

Anwita S, 11, a Class VI student of St Maria Dorothy School, Nettoor, is one of the students who took up the matter with the chief minister. Since her father Shaji Nedumpillil is battling retinitis pigmentosa, a progressive condition leading to loss of eyesight, the fallout of the impending demolition has disturbed the family even more.

“When my parents frantically discussed the demolition’s likely aftereffects in the immediate neighbourhood, I became worried. They had availed themselves of a housing loan. I know the kind of effort they have put in to realise the dream. As my father will soon become visually impaired, I decided to write to the chief minister,” said Anwita.

Ankita, younger sibling of Anwita, had also helped draft the letter which was posted by their mother.For Niya Victoria, daughter of Benny Naduvileveettil, another resident whose home developed cracks in the pre-blasting works, life has gone topsy-turvy in the nuisance of drilling and blasting.

‘We have packed our belongings’

“She has remained tense ever since the demolition work started. Though she is just 12, Niya kept herself fully informed on the issue. After cracks appeared in our house, she sought my permission to write the letter.“She wrote it a few days ago and our neighbour Hari posted the letter on Friday,” said her mother Sindhu Benny.

The family has decided to shift to a rented house near Nettoor-Kundannoor parallel bridge. “We have packed our belongings and will move out by Tuesday,” she added. Eight other children — Karthik Narayanan, Gokul Krishna, Don Jinus, Miya Victoria, Farzeena Kadayakuzhiyil, siblings Vivek and Vishnupriya Nedumparambil and Meghna Dineshan — also wrote to the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister.