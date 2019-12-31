Home Cities Kochi

Damaged instruments take sheen off Science Park

Scientific equipment like the Humidity Meter, Sine Wave, Rain Gauge, Floating Bird, Angular Momentum and Gyroscope no longer function in the five-year-old park

Published: 31st December 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Irene Mariam Thomas       & Anjitha Eldho 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Children’s Science Park at Kalamassery, founded in 2015, has little ‘science’ in it. Reason: Scientific equipment like the Humidity Meter, Sine Wave, Rain Gauge, Floating Bird, Angular Momentum and Gyroscope no longer function. Today, the park is nothing but a space visited by those seeking a break from the hectic city life.

“When it opened, the park was replete with all equipment needed to explain certain scientific concepts. However, the visitors mishandled the exhibits and damaged many of them,” said Rameswaran Pillai, caretaker.  According to him, the park presents a sorry sight. “There is nobody to ensure strict norms regarding the handling of equipment. So, everyone has a free run in the place. All I can do is caution them. But once we leave, the miscreants go back to destroying things,” said Pillai.

The Children’s Science Park at Kalamassery

Roshini Roy, who is a regular visitor to the park, said, “Once the Kalamassery municipality enforces fines or penalties, people will think twice before tampering with the exhibits.” According to her, another issue is the absence of guards after 7pm. “The park remains open from 4pm to 9pm. However, after 7pm, the guards leave since their duty gets over by then. So from 7 pm to 9 pm, there is no one to keep watch,” she said. Hence, the park has turned a haven for anti-social elements, she alleged. 

However, Rukhiya Jamal, chairperson, Kalamassery municipality, says the park is a hit. “On average, the park gets around 1,000 visitors everyday. This goes even higher during holidays,” she said. As to repairing the damaged equipment, she said, “We need funds to repair or replace the instruments. It is tough to find such funds as visitors keep damaging the equipment.”

According to Ramkumar, overseer, Kalamassery Municipality, the musical water fountain, pathways and gardens draw a huge crowd. “They are being maintained by the officials deputed for the same. The municipality will come up with proposals to regain the lost ambience. However, something concrete can be said only after the proposals get the approval of the council,” he added.

‘Science on Sphere’ 
A new project ‘Science on Sphere’ has been proposed by the municipality. The project aims to restyle the science park and increase public interest. Rukhiya Jamal, chairperson, Kalamassery municipality said a sum of `1.5 crore has been allotted for the implementation of this project from BPCL’s CSR fund and the MP fund. “It will take nearly one year for the completion of the project,” said Rukhiya Jamal. “We hope this project will help recover all the loses the park had to suffer over the years,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp