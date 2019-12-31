Home Cities Kochi

Making up a music medley

Lakshmi KTP and Vineet Kumar K V are putting together a  fusion of violin tunes, with techno, reggae and dubstep beats

Published: 31st December 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is not often that one gets to see a performance where the violin, considered by connoisseurs as one of the most prominent instruments in the western classical tradition, is paired with what essentially are transgressive antics. Pachamama Art Cafe in the city has arranged such an eclectic ensemble for its New Year celebration this year. Kochi-bred musician Lakshmi KTP aka Lami and theatre artist Vineet Kumar K V aka Vibhu are putting together a combination of reggae, dubstep and techno, alongside violin and gibberish vocals.

 Trained in classical violin, Lami’s bond with music formed when she was a child. In spite of an MPhil in Literature, she was sure of becoming a musician. “I have been a freelance musician for the last couple of years. I performed solo violin recitals at a few concerts, besides few original compositions I have worked on,” says Lami who is currently studying sound engineering in Chennai. Her recent foray into dubstep and techno music is a fusion between Indian classical violin with samples from her laptop.

 Based in Kannur, Vineet is a self-taught Djembe player. “He has performed in multiple experimental gigs over the years. He is currently studying fine arts, and it is through his theatre experience that he came up with his gibberish act,” says Lami. For Vibhu, who has performed as an independent musician across the country, music is a tool to break conventional tropes. He hopes to create a band that explores alternate performative traditions. The duo met and collaborated for the first time in the maiden edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale in 2013, as part of a performance installation. Their upcoming act will be their second, after a gap of seven years. 

The event will feature Lami’s violin accompanied by techno and reggae beats. Vibhu will deliver his gibberish vocals with the help of a loop machine. The idea of experimental fusion struck her when she attended one of Vibhu’s solo performances in Himachal Pradesh. They are working on a few tracks which they hope to release as an album soon. Lami, who performed for a folk band called Pahiya in Hyderabad, is happy to perform in her home turf. She has completed recording her solo instrumental album that is 
expected to release in February 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp