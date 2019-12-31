Making up a music medley

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is not often that one gets to see a performance where the violin, considered by connoisseurs as one of the most prominent instruments in the western classical tradition, is paired with what essentially are transgressive antics. Pachamama Art Cafe in the city has arranged such an eclectic ensemble for its New Year celebration this year. Kochi-bred musician Lakshmi KTP aka Lami and theatre artist Vineet Kumar K V aka Vibhu are putting together a combination of reggae, dubstep and techno, alongside violin and gibberish vocals.

Trained in classical violin, Lami’s bond with music formed when she was a child. In spite of an MPhil in Literature, she was sure of becoming a musician. “I have been a freelance musician for the last couple of years. I performed solo violin recitals at a few concerts, besides few original compositions I have worked on,” says Lami who is currently studying sound engineering in Chennai. Her recent foray into dubstep and techno music is a fusion between Indian classical violin with samples from her laptop.

Based in Kannur, Vineet is a self-taught Djembe player. “He has performed in multiple experimental gigs over the years. He is currently studying fine arts, and it is through his theatre experience that he came up with his gibberish act,” says Lami. For Vibhu, who has performed as an independent musician across the country, music is a tool to break conventional tropes. He hopes to create a band that explores alternate performative traditions. The duo met and collaborated for the first time in the maiden edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale in 2013, as part of a performance installation. Their upcoming act will be their second, after a gap of seven years.

The event will feature Lami’s violin accompanied by techno and reggae beats. Vibhu will deliver his gibberish vocals with the help of a loop machine. The idea of experimental fusion struck her when she attended one of Vibhu’s solo performances in Himachal Pradesh. They are working on a few tracks which they hope to release as an album soon. Lami, who performed for a folk band called Pahiya in Hyderabad, is happy to perform in her home turf. She has completed recording her solo instrumental album that is

expected to release in February 2020.