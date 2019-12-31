Maradu demolition: First tranche of emulsion explosives reaches Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving a push to the preparations of the Maradu flat demolition, the first tranche of emulsion explosives has reached the district on Monday. “The first phase of explosives has reached both Angamaly and Piravom magazines on Monday. As much as 150 kg for Edifice Engineering has reached Angamaly Magazine whereas 500 kg for Vijay Steels and Explosives reached Piravom Magazine. The remaining amount of explosives will arrive in the next two days,” said R Venugopal, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (Peso).

To finalise the initiation points of blasting of each highrise, the Peso team will inspect the sites on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Ernakulam district collector S Suhas has issued No Objection Certificate for the demolition and the process of filling the explosives in the apartments will begin from January 3 following the approval from Peso.

“As Ernakulam district collector has issued No Objection Certificate to the contractors for the controlled implosion, now their application will come for Peso’s approval. We will issue it in the coming days,” added Venugopal.

Residents’ protest on Jan 1

Action council of residents in the neighbourhood of Alfa Serene will launch a dawn unto dusk hunger protest against continuing official apathy towards their concerns on January 1, 2020. The protest which demand a comprehensive insurance coverage and change in demolition schedule will be held in front of the apartment in Nettoor.