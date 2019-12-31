Home Cities Kochi

Two youths held with high-end narcotics

Two youths were arrested with 38 ecstasy pills and 5 gm of MDMA drug during a search carried out by District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and Maradu police at Vyttila on Monday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Two youths were arrested with 38 ecstasy pills and 5 gm of MDMA drug during a search carried out by District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and Maradu police at Vyttila on Monday. Abhay Raj, 25, of Bengaluru and Noufal, 22, of Kurickal Veettil, Eroor, Tripunithura, were the arrested.

According to the officers, Abhay Raj, a Keralite settled in Bengaluru, and Noufal were working as coordinators of DJ parties. “They used to supply drugs at parties in Kerala using their links with a drug mafia in Bengaluru. The duo were arrested while they were transporting drugs for a party arranged in a major hotel in Kochi on Tuesday,” said an officer.

Abhay Raj is known as ‘Scar-face’ while Noufal is known as ‘Alie Hook’ within the party circles. They were planning to sell drugs in a massive quantity under the cover of parties. According to them, DJ parties were an opportunity to woo new customers.

The seized drugs are knowns as ‘donkey’ and ‘love pills’ among the abusers. The search was carried out following a tip-off received by DANSAF as part of the ‘Drug-free Kochi’ programme launched by the Kochi City Police Commissionerate.The Commissionerate has deployed 100 police personnel and 15 DANSAF team members to check the inflow of drugs ahead of New Year celebrations in the city.

