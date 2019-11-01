SI caught for Maradu flats theft

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A police officer was suspended on Thursday in connection with a theft at the Jains Coral Cove at Maradu slated for demolition. Panangad SI Vipin Kumar was suspended following a probe by Thrikkakkara ACP into a theft allegation.

The police said about 100kg copper sheets installed on the lightning protection system of the flats were found missing on October 16. Two persons were arrested by cops on duty at the apartment and handed over to Panangad police. However, the SI released them without registering a case and allegedly took away the stolen items.