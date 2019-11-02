Kochi to host Sunburn Reload on November 3

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Asia’s biggest dance music festival, Sunburn is back in Kochi. Christened Sunburn Reload, this show will feature an incredible EDM experience at Savannah Ground, Infopark, on November 3. The gate opens at 4pm. Organised by Pakyo Entertainments, the event features Dutch powerhouse duo Lucas and Steve, who rose to stardom in recent years. The dais will also feature Siana Catherine, one of the youngest DJ’s gaining fame in the music world, alongside popular DJ groups like Throwback Brotherz and SixEight Music. The Festival conceived by Percept Live Pvt Ltd also includes a variety of food, refreshments, and merchandise for the audience.