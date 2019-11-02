Two arrested for dumping septic waste in Kuzhuppilly

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CCTV camera footage helped the police track down tanker lorry operators who dumped septic waste on the roadside near Kuzhuppilly in Vypeen. The Munambam police arrested Palluruthy residents Nasimon, 33, and Sanoj, 35, who cleared septic tanks in city’s houses.

It was on October 4 that residents of Kuzhuppilly lodged a complaint with the police alleging that septic waste was frequently being dumped alongside Worker’s Road. The waste used to be discharged from a tanker lorry that would reach the place early in the morning.

“During the probe, we got a CCTV camera footage in which a mini tanker lorry was seen passing through the area at 2am. In the follow-up probe, we tracked down the vehicle, its driver and the helper. The duo was taken into custody on Wednesday night,” said V B Rasheed, Munambam SI. The police have asked the residents’ associations and the civic body to install night-vision cameras in the area.