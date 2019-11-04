Home Cities Kochi

Soumini Jain on her way out after deputy mayor election on November 13

Pressure on mayor to honour 2015 agreement on change of guard; chairpersons of all standing committees also to be replaced; KPCC president to take a call

Published: 04th November 2019 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Soumini Jain

Soumini Jain

By M Arun
Express News Service

KOCHI: After dilly-dallying for nearly a month, the Kochi corporation will finally see a change at its helm, besides an overhaul of all standing committee chairpersons, within a fortnight. Top sources at the KPCC maintained that an in-principle decision has been taken to revamp the entire council administration as per an agreement reached when Soumini Jain was elected mayor in 2015.

The proposed overhaul, however, will happen only after the election of deputy mayor -- after T J Vinodh was elected to the assembly -- slated for November 13.  “When the issue came up before the KPCC and its political affairs committee last week, senior leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy stressed on the replacement of the mayor and others as per the initial agreement. According to him, the mayor alone could not be accused of the issues related to waterlogging in the city. Following this, the party entrusted KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran with taking a call on revamping the entire administration council,” said a top leader with KPCC.

With Vinodh resigning from the deputy mayor’s post after getting elected as an MLA, the UDF has 37 councillors in the corporation which has a total strength of 74. The LDF has 34 councillors while BJP has two. 

According to the leaders, the ‘A’ faction had decided to replace Soumini after two-and-a-half years in 2015 and elect Shiny Mathew as mayor. Besides, the UDF council party meeting held in November 2015 upheld this decision along with the change in all standing committees considering the opinion of party leaders that the nominee of Kerala Congress (M), which held a standing committee chairperson’s post in the 2010 council, and other senior members of Congress also could get an opportunity of holding power. Kerala Congress had two members in the previous council, but only a sole member now -- Joseph P J (councillor from Kadavanthra).

Sources said this agreement was flouted following an internal arrangement in ‘A’ group when Soumini requested some time considering the marriage of her daughter. Following this, Lok Sabha elections were declared and the change of guard was extended, even as the opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the mayor. The demand to remove the mayor gained momentum after DCC president and deputy mayor Vinodh won the Ernakulam assembly bypoll with a margin of 3,750 votes. 

“When a meeting of UDF councillors was held ahead of the no-confidence motion moved against the mayor, the minutes of the 2015 council party meeting were read out. Leaders M B Muraeedharan, A B Sabu and Vinodh had signed on this agreement. However, Soumini Jain is openly violating this now,” said a party leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deputy Mayor Soumini Jain
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp