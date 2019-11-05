Home Cities Kochi

Serbia’s Sara Damnjanovic wins Miss Asia Global title held in Kochi

The fifth edition of Miss Asia Global organised at Gokulam Convention Centre awarded the Miss Asia Global title to Sara Damnjanovic from Serbia.

Published: 05th November 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Miss Asia Global title winners pose for the audience

Miss Asia Global title winners pose for the audience

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fifth edition of Miss Asia Global organised at Gokulam Convention Centre awarded the Miss Asia Global title to Sara Damnjanovic from Serbia. The title is given to the winner from Asian region. 
Nguyen Thi Yen Trang from Vietnam was awarded Miss Asia title given to the winner from the rest of the world. The chief guest of the event was Y B Yeoh Soon Hin, the Tourism Minister of Penang, Malaysia.
Nguyen was crowned by Honey Tianmia, who won Miss Asia title in 2017. Sara was felicitated by Assem Yessengeldiyeva, who was the  Miss Asia Global in 2018.   

Leeseul Kim of Korea and Jeanyeer Ozbot from Philippines were awarded the Miss Asia Global first and Miss Asia Global second runner up titles respectively. The first runner up was crowned by V P Nandakumar, managing director and chief executive officer of Manappuram Finance Ltd, and the second runner up by Suresh Kumar E S, regional sales manager of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.  

Mahindra and Manappuram Finance were the main partners of the event which featured around 24 contestants from around the world. The grooming session of the programme commenced on October 25 at Saj Earth Resort, Ernakulam. Awards were decided on the basis of three rounds—the national costume round, black cocktail round and the white gown round.

The judging panel was led by acclaimed personalities from the fashion industry, including Christine Huang, Hari Anand, Alice Lee Chan, Rajeev Pillai, and Rita Martin. Ajit Ravi, the founder chairman of the Miss Asia Global, said that the event was conducted to showcase the rich culture of the country and to promote its tourism sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Miss Asia Global
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp