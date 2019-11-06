Home Cities Kochi

Meet Meera’s crochetverse

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Three years ago, Meera Radhakrishnan barely knew how to use a needle and a hook, that was until she stumbled upon videos of crochet tutorials on YouTube. Captivated, she tried her hand at the knitting technique and was immediately hooked. What started as nothing more than a hobby has now turned into a budding crocheting business through which Meera sells custom-made handcrafted accessories. 

“I browsed a few crochet making videos on social media and thought of giving it a shot. After my initial attempts, I did intensive research on the materials, tools and accessories that are involved in crochet making,” says Meera. Soon, she started experimenting with different patterns and designs and made customised knits for her friends and family.
Colourful threads, entwined together in loops to make beautiful patterns is what defines crochet making.

As a crochet artist, Meera specialises in making an array of products. Her line includes mobile pouches, book covers, laptop bags and baby shoes. Made from both artificial and natural yarns, Meera shares that procuring good quality materials is a tough task.  “It is hard to find good quality yarn in the city. The only alternatives available are synthetic threads and wool. I usually order yarn from Pradhan Embroidery, an online store based in Mumbai that offers best quality craft materials,” she adds.

She started her label @mycrochettales on Instagram and has been showcasing her work on the page. “Besides making customised designs for commissioned orders, I keep experimenting with new stitches whenever I get time. My first crochet work was a cardigan which was highly appreciated,” says Meera. 
She next wants to try her hand at Afghan crochet, also called as Tunisian crochet, which involves using a longer hook that comes with a stopper at the end. Knitting is another area the crochet artist plans to explore.  Besides being a crochet artist, Meera also runs a boutique called ‘Seasons’. She is conducting a crochet workshop at Space, near Law College Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on November 24.

