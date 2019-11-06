UDF at mercy of BJP to retain deputy mayor post

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The UDF in the Kochi Corporation will be at the mercy of the BJP if the former wants to retain the deputy mayor post in the election to be held on November 13.“With T J Vinodh resigning from the deputy mayor post following his election to the Assembly, the UDF has only a one-member majority in the council. While it has 37 members, the LDF has 34 and the BJP two. Since Geetha Prabhakar (independent) has already withdrawn her support to the UDF, the voting will favour the LDF. If Geetha remains firm, the only option for the UDF is to seek the support of the BJP to retain the post,” said a top UDF leader.

Earlier, Geetha Prabhakar along with Josemary (‘A’ group) had also come in support of Mayor Soumini Jain who is facing the threat of ouster. The councillors said that they would resign if Jain was sacked.

“The UDF is going through a rough phase at this stage. If the leadership removes the Mayor, some ‘I’ group councillors will resign. It will also create problems if Jain is allowed to complete the term. We are waiting for the KPCC president’s decision,” said another UDF leader on condition of anonymity.

Kochi Corporation council members: 74

After the resignation of

T J Vinodh: 73

UDF : 37

LDF : 34

BJP : 2

* If Geetha Prabhakar is firm on her stance, UDF will be in trouble.