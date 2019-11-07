Cops helped Jacobites unleash violence: Orthodox Church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Orthodox Church spokesman Fr Dr John Abraham Konatt on Wednesday alleged the police have failed to enforce the Supreme Court verdict and Munsiff court verdict at the Koothattukulam Chorakkuzhi Church. Orthodox priests, who came to the church believing in the court and Aluva SP, were “brutally beaten by the Jacobite faction” in the presence of police, he alleged.

The Orthodox clergy were blocked by about 250 people from other parishes with the help of the police. Orthodox Church alleged that Jacobite priests entered the church by violating the prohibitory order issued by court. The Muvattupuzha munsiff court has ordered police protection to Orthodox faction to enter the church followed by the Supreme Court ruling.

But the police helped the Jacobite faction violate the order, said spokesperson for the Orthodox faction. Fr Konatt accused the Jacobite followers abused Orthodox believers including women and sprinkled water mixed with chili powder.