Home Cities Kochi

Cops helped Jacobites unleash violence: Orthodox Church

The Orthodox clergy were blocked by about 250 people from other parishes with the help of the police.

Published: 07th November 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Orthodox Church spokesman Fr Dr John Abraham Konatt on Wednesday alleged the police have failed to enforce the Supreme Court verdict and Munsiff court verdict at the Koothattukulam Chorakkuzhi Church. Orthodox priests, who came to the church believing in the court and Aluva SP, were “brutally beaten by the Jacobite faction” in the presence of police, he alleged.

The Orthodox clergy were blocked by about 250 people from other parishes with the help of the police. Orthodox Church alleged that Jacobite priests entered the church by violating the prohibitory order issued by court. The Muvattupuzha munsiff court has ordered police protection to Orthodox faction to enter the church followed by the Supreme Court ruling.

But the police helped the Jacobite faction violate the order, said spokesperson for the Orthodox faction. Fr Konatt accused the Jacobite followers abused Orthodox believers including women and sprinkled water mixed with chili powder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orthodox Church Orthodox faction Jacobite faction
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp