Home Cities Kochi

Project to quench Kochi’s thirst

The govt is planning to scale up the drinking water supply scheme by utilising loans extended 
by ADB

Published: 07th November 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Illus  Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the drinking water supply scheme in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam poised to see major expansion, water woes in metros are expected to reduce. The government is planning to scale up the scheme by utilising loans extended by Asian Development Bank (ADB). 

Water Resources MinisterK Krishnankutty said that the plans were in place to upgrade drinking water supply in the state’s two prime cities. He was replying to a question posed in the assembly. The project will be implemented utilising funds from the exchequer coupled with the loan from ADB. The move assumes significance at a time when the number of houses grappling with drinking water shortage and disruption in water supply is rising by the day.  

The project will get under way with the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) acting as the implementing agency and the Water Resources Department as the executing agency. While the cost of the project has been pegged at Rs 2,500 crore, 70 per cent or Rs 1,750 crore will be availed from ADB. The remaining Rs 750 crore or 30 per cent will be borne by the government. The first phase of the project will be met with Rs 875 crore drawn from the loan and the government will spend Rs 375 crore.

The minister informed the assembly of the government’s decision to hand over the management and operations of the 7,200 litre-capacity water bottling plant at Aruvikkara to Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.  He added that a final decision regarding its conditions is yet to be charted. Through the plant, the KWA is planning to launch packaged drinking water that will be sold in 500-ml, one, two and 15-litre bottles.

the project
The project will get underway with the Kerala Water Authority acting as the implementing agency and the Water Resources Department as the executing agency. The funds will come from the exchequer coupled with the loan from ADB. 

the funds 

The project is pegged at 
Rs 2,500 cr Rs 1,750 cr which accounts to 70 per cent of the total cost will be utilised from ADB loans 
Rs 750 cr or 30 per cent will be met by the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
water management potable water Kochi
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp