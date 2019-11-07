Project to quench Kochi’s thirst

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the drinking water supply scheme in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam poised to see major expansion, water woes in metros are expected to reduce. The government is planning to scale up the scheme by utilising loans extended by Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Water Resources MinisterK Krishnankutty said that the plans were in place to upgrade drinking water supply in the state’s two prime cities. He was replying to a question posed in the assembly. The project will be implemented utilising funds from the exchequer coupled with the loan from ADB. The move assumes significance at a time when the number of houses grappling with drinking water shortage and disruption in water supply is rising by the day.

The project will get under way with the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) acting as the implementing agency and the Water Resources Department as the executing agency. While the cost of the project has been pegged at Rs 2,500 crore, 70 per cent or Rs 1,750 crore will be availed from ADB. The remaining Rs 750 crore or 30 per cent will be borne by the government. The first phase of the project will be met with Rs 875 crore drawn from the loan and the government will spend Rs 375 crore.

The minister informed the assembly of the government’s decision to hand over the management and operations of the 7,200 litre-capacity water bottling plant at Aruvikkara to Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. He added that a final decision regarding its conditions is yet to be charted. Through the plant, the KWA is planning to launch packaged drinking water that will be sold in 500-ml, one, two and 15-litre bottles.

