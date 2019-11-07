Home Cities Kochi

Tussle between Jacobite-Orthodox factions delays funeral at Njarakkad

The incident followed the death of Paul Varghese, 49, who was also the trustee of St John’s Jacobite Church, Njarakkad.

Published: 07th November 2019 06:53 AM

Susy, sister of Paul, tries to break the police barrier after the refusal of the Orthodox faction to bury her brother’s body at St John’s Jacobite Church, Njarakkad, near Muvattupuzha on Wednesday | Shiyami

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Funeral of a Jacobite believer triggered dramatic scenes at Njarakkad near Muvattupuzha after Orthodox faction members stopped the entry of the funeral procession of Jacobite believers in front of the gate, saying the funeral will be allowed only if it is conducted by Orthodox priests.

The incident followed the death of Paul Varghese, 49, who was also the trustee of St John’s Jacobite Church, Njarakkad. After the recent Supreme Court order, the ownership rights of the church were transferred to the Orthodox faction.  

When the Orthodox believers made it clear that the funeral would be conducted by an Orthodox priest, the Jacobite faction members contended that till date the funeral of their believers was conducted by Jacobite priests. Orthodox faction members closed the gates of the church and did not allow the body to be taken inside.

The stand-off lasted for several hours in the evening. With both sides not yielding an inch, the Jacobite faction went to the newly-constructed chapel built on the land adjacent to the church and buried the body there.

When the Orthodox believers made it clear that the funeral would be conducted by an Orthodox priest, the Jacobite faction members contended that till date the funeral of their believers was conducted by Jacobite priests.

