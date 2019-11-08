11 companies submit EOI to remove Maradu debris

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 11 companies, including a multinational firm, have submitted Expression of Interest (EOI) to the Maradu municipality to remove debris that would be generated during the demolition of five apartment complexes.The deadline for submitting the EOI to remove the debris, which consists of concrete blocks, bricks and mortar, ended on Wednesday. “Out of 11 companies, only one company has come from outside Kerala. Almost all the companies which submitted the EOI are Kerala based,” said a source in the municipality.

However, the finalisation of the company is to be decided only with the permission of the technical committee which would convene a meeting next week. “The capacity of the companies has to be considered before inviting tender. The technical committee will hold a meeting to discuss it and the selection will be based on their recommendation,” he said.

It is the company which ought to take the call on identifying the site for waste dumping. “The land has to be identified by the company. Neither the government nor the municipality has a role to find a place to dump the debris.” he said.