Cop suffers sudden death in freak incident

KOCHI: A civil police officer, who had been undergoing training at the KAP First Battalion, Tripunithura, collapsed and died reportedly owing to cardiac arrest while playing football on Thursday. The deceased is Aneesh V, 32, of Wayanad. According to the Hill Palace police, the officer was attached to Kalamassery Detachment Camp and was transferred to KAP First Battalion for physical training course. The battalion members undergo physical training for three days a week.

Hill Palace police said the incident happened around 8.15 am when the battalion members were playing football after the 30-minute-long physical exercise. He was rushed to the Tripunithura Taluk Hospital before being referred to a private hospital in the city for further treatment.

However, his death was confirmed around 9.45 am. Police said that the victim was married only seven months ago and his family was in Wayanad.“The members regularly played football and Aneesh was a key player. He didn’t have any history of heart ailment,” said an officer.