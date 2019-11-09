Home Cities Kochi

CMFRI to hold ‘Buyer Seller Meet’ to promote farmers

Farmers, farmer producer companies, self-help groups and agri start-ups from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will introduce their products at the meet, which is supported by the NABARD.

Published: 09th November 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Aimed at avoiding middlemen and connecting primary producers to a wide range of buyers, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) will conduct a buyer-seller meet of food and agriculture products from November 14 to 16 at CMFRI headquarters here in Kochi. 

Farmers, farmer producer companies, self-help groups and agri start-ups from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will introduce their products at the meet, which is supported by the NABARD. The meet is also intended to support organic farmers and farmer producer groups to popularise their products in the market and to promote safe food products among.

Only the farmers, farmer producer companies, self-help groups and start-ups who are recognised by government agencies such as agriculture universities, government agriculture department, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and NABARD will be allowed to sell their products at the meet. Buyers such as major organic shops, grocery stores, supermarkets, government organisations, co-operative stores, fertilizer dealers and wholesale dealers in the agri-aqua-animal industry will attend the meet.

“The buyer-seller meet is a unique business opportunity for traders to reach to the primary producers of a range of quality products like rice, cereals, pulses, vegetable oils, dairy products, egg, meat, fresh fish, vegetables, spices and value-added products. It is expected that around 500 food-and-Agri products will get business deals during the three-day event.

The sellers will display their products to potential buyers and sell them to the public. In addition, organic manures, other agro-aqua-animal inputs will also be available at the meet’” said a CMFRI officer.The spot registered buyers will be provided time slots and exclusive discussion space to conduct business discussions with the sellers. For more details, call 9400257798.

