NHAI to withdraw proposal for flyover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to withdraw its proposal for the construction of a cloverleaf flyover at Cheranalloor Container Terminal Road Junction. NHAI officers said an alternative plan will be chalked out in place of the scrapped project. The public protest was intensifying against the cliver leaf flyover proposals in which nearly 32 acres of land need to be acquired. The primary health centre, the residential areas, places of worship and colonies near the proposed project area would have been affected if the plan was implemented, says Hibi Eden, MP. It was at a meeting convened by Hibi and presided over by District Collector S Suhas that the NHAI officers announced that they are planning to drop the proposal.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of Angamaly-Kundannoor parallel corridor. “A draft proposal was submitted to the government. It was also requested that the government should bear 50 per cent of the land acquisition cost. We are waiting for the reply from the government,” said NHAI authorities.