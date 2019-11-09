Home Cities Kochi

Smart City Mission team inspects project sites

The team was accompanied by officials of Project Management Consultant which is supporting CSML in overall implementation of the projects.   

Published: 09th November 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd CEO Alkesh Kumar Sharma visiting the Smart City Mission project site on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A team from Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd (CSML), which is implementing the Centre’s Smart Cities Mission projects here, conducted a site inspection on Friday to review the progress of the projects under mission.

CSML CEO Alkesh Kumar Sharma led the team which inspected the mission’s project sites, visited Smart Road project sites, including Abraham Madamakkal Road and Jose Junction. Sharma also reviewed the status of cancer block project at General Hospital and held discussions with the hospital’s superintendent on the handing over of clean site to contractors on fast-track mode.

In Fort Kochi, Sharma and team inspected ongoing works at the outpatient block of Fort Kochi Hospital, the site for Sewerage Treatment Plant and the Dutch Palace entry area. Sharma, who is also managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, held discussions with contractors and directed them to mobilise adequate resources, including manpower, to complete all the projects within the mission’s stipulated deadline.

TAGS
Smart City Kochi
