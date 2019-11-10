Kochi to remain under security blanket for Nabi celebrations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police will continue to keep tight vigil in the city on Sunday in the wake of Milad-un-Nabi celebrations and processions being planned by various religious organisations. The move to deploy additional security measures has been taken considering the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue. City Additional Commissioner of Police KP Philip said the additional security measures put in place in the city from Saturday will continue for another couple of days. “On Sunday, more teams will be deployed to monitor the celebrations and processions in the city. City police will take all steps to ensure peace,” he said.

All police stations in the city have been directed to keep track of the processions being planned locally by religious organisations. “All roads through which the processions will pass through are to be put under surveillance. Plainclothes policemen will be deployed to monitor the activities of people,” a police officer said.The cyber cell of the city police has been tracking social media for incriminating posts aimed at inciting violence and hatred between religious communities following the apex court verdict.

“Every police station has been instructed to scan their respective areas for any unnecessary groupings. Police have already listed out sensitive areas in the city where trouble could brew. Such areas are under heavy surveillance of the intelligence wing. Police have been instructed to keep a list of all those organisations which are likely to take out processions,” said an intelligence officer.

