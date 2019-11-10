‘Namajapa’ protest to resume on Nov 16

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The row over allowing young women entry at Sabarimala, which had ignited a firestorm of protest across the state following the Supreme Court order last year, is unlikely to die down soon as the Ayyappa Dharmasena vowed to resume ‘Namajapa’ protest at Sannidhanam. According to Rahul Eashwar, Ayyappa Dharmasena chief, the Namajapa protest will begin at the hill shrine from November 16, a day ahead of opening the temple, to restrict entry of women of child bearing age.