RJ murder accused in police net, stages drama before arrest

KOCHI: A murder accused, who was on the run after he escaped from police custody, was arrested after high drama from a house at Chembumukku on Saturday. Appunni, who is accused in the case related to the murder of radio jockey Rajesh in Kilimanoor in 2018, was arrested. According to the police, when the cops surrounded the house, he untied the dogs and even staged a suicide drama by putting the barrel of an air gun in his mouth. However, the sleuths overpowered him and took him into custody.

Appunni, who is accused in several other criminal cases, had escaped police custody while being taken to court on November 1. According to the police, he had been on the run and used to shift his hideouts.The Kochi city shadow police alerted the Mavelikkara police and in a combined operation arrested him. He was then handed over to Mavelikkara police.

Appunni was the main helper of the prime accused and quotation-gang leader Ali Bhai in the RJ murder case. It was Appunni who made all the arrangements for Bhai to murder Rajesh. Appunni arranged the vehicle and accommodation for the quotation-gang.