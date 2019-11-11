Southern Naval Command chief RJ Nadkarni has fulsome praise for veterans

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 11th annual general body meeting of Veteran Sailors’ Forum, Kochi Charter, was held at the Sagarika Auditorium in Naval Base here on Sunday. Over 200 veterans and ‘veernaris’ of Indian Navy attended. Rear Admiral RJ Nadkarni, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command (SNC), who is also the forum’s patron, was the chief guest. Nadkarni waxed eloquent on the contributions made by Naval veterans which had laid the foundations of a strong maritime force.

According to the Rear Admiral, the Indian Navy has signed an MoU with Qatar Navy on placements for retired Naval personnel which will pave the way for their second innings. Employment opportunities for veterans in Navies of friendly nations are being explored. Kerala is toying with the idea of providing job opportunities o ex-servicemen in the coastal security setup. The Southern Naval Command stands by the motto ‘Navy cares for its veterans’, he said.