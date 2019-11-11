Home Cities Kochi

Stakeholders fail to reach consensus on alignment of Kochi's Vathuruthy Rail Overbridge

This is the fifth time that the Kerala Roads and Bridges Development Corporation has revised the original plan.

Published: 11th November 2019 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Vathuruthy railway crossing in Kochi

Vathuruthy railway crossing in Kochi | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the crucial stakeholder meeting convened to finalise the alignment of the proposed Vathuruthy Rail Overbridge (RoB) project failing to reach a consensus, the uncertainty over the proposal is continuing.

The project, which is expected to solve the travelling woes of West Kochi residents to a certain extent, is on a standstill owing to the non-acceptance of the alignment proposed by the Kerala Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK).  As per the present alignment prepared by the RBDCK, nearly one acre owned by Cochin Shipyard will have to be acquired for the project.

This is for the fifth time that RBDCK is changing the alignment of the project.The bridge was initially proposed at the Vathuruthy level cross.

However, the railway gate area is situated close to the  Naval Airport touchdown area and the Navy denied permission for construction of the RoB there. Later, it was planned on the other side near the Halt railway station, for which the alignment was again restructured. However, at a meeting convened by Hibi Eden, MP, on Sunday, officers of Railways, Indian Navy, Cochin Port Trust, Cochin Shipyard and RBDCK failed to arrive at a consensus.

Afterwards Hibi urged Cochin Port Trust officers to consider the proposal’s importance as an important project for West Kochiites and asked them to reconsider their decision on the alignment.The Vathuruthy RoB project was mooted way back in 2011.

Atlantis RoB

The other projects discussed at the meeting on Sunday included the construction of RoB at Atlantis.
“It is learnt that another 50.49 Are of land need to be acquired. There is a need to appoint an acquisition officer from the Revenue Department for theAtlantis RoB project. The corporation had earlier acquired 103.33 Are of land for the project.”

"The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board has allotted Rs 89.77 crore in February 2018, for the project. We have requested the district collector to complete the land acquisition for the project at the earliest," said Hibi.

In connection with the RoB proposed at Vyttila, the Railways has raised various concerns. "We have asked the RBDCK authorities to re-do the alignment after factoring in the apprehensions raised by Railway officers," said the MP.

Hibi also said one of the major reasons for the delay in flyover projects is the lack of coordination amongvarious stakeholders of the projects, including Railways, RBDCK, Shipyard and Navy. "We have asked the RBDCK and Railway officers to improve the coordination among these stakeholders for the speedy implementation of the projects," said Hibi.

Agreeing to disagree

  • The standstill is chiefly due to disagreement over the alignment
  • Since railway gate area is situated close to the Naval Airport touchdown area, the Navy denied permission for constructing the RoB there.
  • Later, it was planned on the other side near the Halt railway station, for which the alignment was again restructured
  • However, the top-level meeting convened by Hibi Eden, MP, on Sunday ended inconclusively
Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vathuruthy Rail Overbridge Kerala Roads and Bridges Development Corporation Cochin Shipyard Hibi Eden
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp