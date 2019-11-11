Home Cities Kochi

Threat to budding athletes’ career remains in Kochi

Only weeks have passed since Apheel Johnson died of serious injuries after a hammer accidentally fell on him during the Junior Athletic Meet held in Pala.

Published: 11th November 2019 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

running

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Only weeks have passed since Apheel Johnson died of serious injuries after a hammer accidentally fell on him during the Junior Athletic Meet held in Pala. However, it seems the authorities, who are responsible for the conduct of the Ernakulam Revenue District Sports meet being held at MA College ground at Kothamangalam, have not learnt anything from the incident.

On Sunday, Ivin Tomy of Elenthikara Higher Secondary School, North Paravur, who was taking part in the 3,000 m race, suffered  a muscle cramps and was left writhing in pain for nearly 30 minutes before being taken to the hospital. In yet another incident that happened at the next ground where throwing events being held, a student-athlete, who fractured his leg, was made to walk the entire way to the ambulance since neither stretchers nor volunteers were available. “These are just a few cases. The entire sports meet is a huge mess,” said Ranjit Mathew, team manager of Elenthikara Higher Secondary School, North Paravur.

“At every sports meet, all the long-distance races are staged in the morning. The races start by 8 am and get over before the sun reaches its zenith. However, at Kothamangalm, when we reached there with our students, the organisers hadn’t even drawn the tracks,” he said. So, the races began as late as 10:30 am. “We come from North Paravur and had to start very early in the morning to make it to the venue for the 8 am races. So, the students didn’t have any breakfast. We were sure the organisers would have made arrangements to provide breakfast to kids. But to our surprise, no such arrangements were made,” said Mathew.

“The end result? Students participating in the long-distance races failed to perform. The adverse climate and lack of food caused muscle cramps,” he said. Even water was not provided, he added. “Also, we can’t understand the logic of conducting the meet on ‘Nabi dinam’. Due to this many Muslim students couldn’t participate,” said Ribin K A, a PE teacher.

According to Mercy Kuttan, president, Kerala State Sports Council, the venue lacked even basic provisions. “There were no facilities to cater to the medical needs of the students. Stretchers and volunteers were absent at the venue. All this led to delayed medical attention to the injured athletes”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pala Junior Athletic Meet Ernakulam Revenue District Sports meet Kochi athletes safety Kochi athletes career
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp