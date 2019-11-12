Home Cities Kochi

Connecting dots

 The word ‘Pointillism’ may not be familiar to all art lovers.

Published: 12th November 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The word ‘Pointillism’ may not be familiar to all art lovers. Developed by two impressionist painters,  Georges Seurat and Paul Signac in 1956, Pointillism is a technique of painting which involves filling the canvas with small dots to form an image. Unni Shankar, a self-taught artist from the city, is conducting ‘Festival of Pointillism’ at Dravidia Art Gallery, Fort Kochi, which features close to 24 of his works in the medium.

Unni is perhaps the only artist practising Pointillism in Kerala. “All works are monochrome and were made only with dots. I am calling the show a festival because the technique used in my art is different,” says Unni.“Many artists employ the technique to illustrate magazine covers and comic books. However, no one takes it as an artistic medium to paint,” adds Unni. He has accorded distinctive facets to his art, “Most Pointillism artists work on drawing paper.

But I’ve used canvas. The advantage and disadvantage of drawing on paper is that you can correct your mistakes: Erase or touch with white ink. But while working on a canvas, correction isn’t possible. If the dots are excess or out of shape, one will have to re-start all over again.”

The dots are made using Rotring pen which is available in different nib sizes. “There’s no room for error while working in black and white. Pointillism requires extreme focus, concentration and calm mind. The seriousness of the technique can only be gauged if you observe the effort put  in by the artist,” says Unni. 

Born in Chendamangalam, Unni is now settled in Pookkattupady. “I realised that no artist was specialising in Pointillism. That’s why I decided to move away from the grain and focus on the method.” He asserts that being a self-taught artist has given him the freedom to experiment in his works. A few of his acrylic paintings were exhibited in Moscow four years ago. “All that matters is the subject and beauty of the painting,” he adds.

Unni is also a sculptor. Festival of Pointillism, which began on November 4 will conclude at the end of the month. “Fort Kochi has a unique culture that is influenced by its various communities and tourists who visit the place. I am hoping the show will be visited by foreigners. I am thankful to the gallery for presenting my works for an extended period,” concludes Unni.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp