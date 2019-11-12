Home Cities Kochi

Maradu flats' demolition on Jan 11, 12; residents within 200m radius to be shifted

Chief Secretary Tom Jose holds meeting with experts over razing four Maradu flats

Published: 12th November 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Holy Faith and Alfa Serene which will be demolished on January 11

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The controversial flat complexes, built violating Coastal Regulation Zone norms, in Maradu will be razed on January 11 and 12.This was announced by Chief Secretary Tom Jose after his meeting with the technical committee, experts of the two firms entrusted with demolishing the structures - Edifice Engineering and Vijay Steels and Explosives - and district and Maradu municipality officials here on Monday.

As per the plan, the 16-storey Alfa Serene and 18-storey Holy Faith H2O will be brought down on January 11, while the 16-storey Golden Kayaloram and 16-storey Jains Coral Cove will be razed on January 12. 
The demolition follows the Supreme Court order of May 8.

According to an affidavit submitted by the state government in the Supreme Court, the government would complete the demolition before January 9, 2020. “There are some technical issues that need to be considered. That is why we have decided to firm up the dates of demolition to January 11 and 12,” said Tom Jose. People residing within the 200m radius of these buildings will be evacuated before the demolition starts. Earlier, Snehil Kumar Singh, the officer-in-charge of the demolition, said special steps will be taken to restrict the spread of dust.

One more owner to get interim relief of J25 lakh

Kochi: The Supreme Court-appointed Justice K Balakrishnan Nair committee on Monday declared one more flat owner eligible for the interim compensation of H25 lakh despite opposition from residents’ association of the flat complex. E M Babu, owner of a flat in Golden Kayaloram, will receive the compensation.

Earlier, the three-member committee, appointed to decide on the compensation amount for Maradu flat owners, had put Babu’s claim on hold after the association alleged he was not the original owner of the flat. After hearing both parties on Monday, the committee found Babu lived in the Gulf and the flat was being looked after by Bissin T Kumar, who acted as caretaker on Babu’s direction. So far, 240 applicants, including Babu, have been sanctioned the compensation. Three claims were put on hold on Monday after the owners failed to produce all the required documents.

Builders fail to appear for questioning
Kochi: The builders of Golden Kayaloram, one of the apartment complexes in Maradu which is to be demolished as per an apex court for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, did not show up for questioning on Monday before officials of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB). Sources said the VACB officials did not receive any messages explaining the builders’ reason for absence. “We will move on with our investigation.

More decisions on the matter will be taken after discussions,” said an official. It is learnt the VACB had earlier served a notice on K V Jose and V Siddique, the builders of the Golden Kayaloram apartment complex, to be at the VACB office on Monday. The builders are being questioned in connection with the case for illegally building the flat.

Vigilance records arrest of former panchayat secretary 
Kochi: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Sunday recorded the arrest of former Maradu panchayat secretary Mohammed Ashraf for sanctioning the illegal construction of Golden Kayaloram apartment. Ashraf is currently lodged in Muvattupuzha sub-jail after he was remanded in three other cases registered by Crime Branch against apartment buildings in Maradu.

VACB officials said they had registered a case against Golden Kayaloram apartment in 2015 following a complaint that it was constructed in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. They said clearance was granted for the apartment’s construction through corrupt means. “The crime branch team is probing three cases against other apartments at Maradu. The case probed by VACB is of the same nature and its probe revealed Ashraf’s involvement. Hence, his arrest was recorded and a report was filed before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court,” said an official.

