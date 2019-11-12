PS Velayudhan Award to writer OP Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: PS Velayudhan Memorial Award for the best book on Social History, 2018 was awarded to writer O P Balakrishnan for his work ‘Kavalappara Heritage’ in a meeting held on Saturday in Kochi. The award was constituted by Indian Society of Authors (INSA), Kerala Chapter.

The meeting was presided over by Justice K Sukumaran while novelist Sreekumari Ramachandran presented the award. She recalled her student days in Maharaja’s College, where Velayudhan functioned as the disciplinarian and history professor. Geetha, president, S N V Sadanam, narrated the significance of Velayudhan’s book on world history, which is referred to all students including those pursuing postgraduate courses.

Sebastian K Antony presented a talk on ‘Sathyan and Cinema’ in connection with Sathyan Anniversary recalling his doctoral thesis on cinema and literature. Sathyan’s son Satheesh Sathyan also spoke on the occasion.