Kerala HC pulls up Corporation, Greater Cochin Development Authority over bad city roads

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on the Kochi Corporation and Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) for not repairing the damaged roads in the city, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed them to inform the court of the steps taken to rectify the condition of dilapidated city roads.

The court directed the bodies to file the report on or before Friday. The order was issued on a petition filed by KP Ajith Kumar of Kochi seeking a directive to maintain the roads in the city.

The court observed that though it had asked to ensure the repair work of potholed and defective roads under the Public Works Department and local bodies are complete by December 31 and January 31 respectively, no effective steps have been taken by the authorities. The court further noted the counsel for the corporation was not present in the court when the case came up for hearing.