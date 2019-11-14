Home Cities Kochi

Call to make tourist spots in Ernakulam district disabled-friendly

AKWRF general secretary Rajiv Palluruthy said disabled persons should be able to access the various tourist sites in the district, like everybody else.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation (AKWRF) has called for the state government and the tourism department to make all tourist destinations in the district disabled-friendly. AKWRF Ernakulam District Committee held a meeting at Marine Drive in Kochi on Wednesday. 

AKWRF general secretary Rajiv Palluruthy said disabled persons should be able to access the various tourist sites in the district, like everybody else. Marine Drive, which is one of the most visited sites in the district, lacks disabled-friendly ramps and toilets.

Thanal general secretary KK Basheer said for the wellbeing of disabled persons, government should ensure proper implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. He welcomed the government’s decision to bring changes to building rules in the state.

AKWRF demanded that all buildings and public places including medical and educational institutions, government offices, etc, should be made disabled-friendly. As part of the campaign, AKWRF members will hold a meeting at all tourist destinations in the district and give a memorandum to the authorities regarding the matter.

District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has launched a project to make all tourist destinations
disabled-friendly locations. The project is currently under way.

