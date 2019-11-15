Home Cities Kochi

‘Bangladeshi links’ of Kochi's drug mafia worries excise sleuths

Recent arrests of several migrant workers has revealed that the persons are, in fact, illegal immigrants from Bangladesh who act as 'cross-border drug carriers'.

Published: 15th November 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

drugs, representational image

For representational purposes

By M Arun
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Stricter inspections and crackdowns have been unable to put a lid on drug trade in the city. Right now, it is the ‘Bangladesh links’ of the city’s drug mafia that is giving Excise department officials a headache.

The recent arrests of several migrant workers—said to be from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district which shares its border with Bangladesh—in drug-related cases has revealed that the persons are, in fact, illegal immigrants from Bangladesh who act as ‘cross-border drug carriers’.

Since this poses a threat to national security, the Excise officials have shared their findings with Central agencies and the police.The arrest of immigrant Imdadul Biswas from Aluva last month with heroin costing lakhs of rupees shed light on the shocking drug trafficking active along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The officials said there is an entire village of illegal migrants in Murshidabad who act as drug carriers. However, it is a tough task to infiltrate the place, considered a stronghold of drug mafia, they said.Besides sharing its border with Bangladesh, Murshidabad is also home to Jalangi and Raninagar located on the banks of the Padma, the river that separates India and Bangladesh. 

The information gathered by authorities reveals that illegal migrants from Bangladesh enter West Bengal disguised as cattle grazers. They smuggle the drugs into the country by concealing it on the body of the cattle, mainly buffaloes. Since buffaloes can swim well, the smugglers cross the Padma with the drugs on the animals’ backs.

“We have informed the police and other agencies about the cross-border drug smuggling. We have also stepped up inspections in Aluva, the main transit point of drugs by migrant workers. Due to this, drug trafficking via the route has reduced,” said deputy commissioner (Excise) AS Ranjith.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi drug mafia Kochi Bangladeshi migrants Bangladeshii drug carriers Cross border drug Koch idrug smuggling Kochi Excise department
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp