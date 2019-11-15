With jam-packed venues, cultural extravaganza begins in Kerala's Vazhakkulam

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

VAZHAKKULAM: Vazhakkulam, the pineapple capital of Kerala, swung into a festive mood on Thursday as the CBSE state Kalotsav kicked off at the Carmel Public school, the main venue of the four-day fest.

The cultural extravaganza of art, music, dance and drama will be staged across 21 venues in Vazhakkulam and will see the participation of 8,000 students from 1,400 schools in the state eyeing to secure top honours in 144 events. Competitions began on Thursday at all the 21 venues.

Almost all venues were jam-packed with the audience who came to witness the fest from faraway places. The thiruvathirakali competition, under category III, staged at the Carmel indoor auditorium at the main venue turned out to be a crowd puller. Devamatha CMI Public School, Thrissur, came in the first position in the event.

Events such as one-act play (English skit), folk dance, bharatanatyam, mridangam and guitar were the other items staged on the first day at other venues, including Infant Jesus Higher Secondary School and Chavara International Academy.

Unlike the district revenue youth festival, day one of the fest concluded without any unruly scenes. Except for the delay in announcing the result of folk dance after a participant went for appeal, everything went smooth at Vazhakkulam.

When the competitions concluded on day-one, Thrissur Sahodaya was leading with 178 points followed by Malabar Sahodaya with 161 points. Central Kerala Sahodaya with 148 points is in the third position. Meanwhile, Ernakulam district with 122 points stands fourth in the points table. On Thursday, 47 items were completed in three categories. Popular competitions like mimicry, margamkali, ottanthullal, group dance, light music, anchoring and bharatanatyam will be held on Friday.

The fest, being organised by the Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complex and All Kerala CBSE Management Association, was inaugurated by actor Manoj K Jayan at a function held at Carmel Public School. TP Ibrahim Khan, Kerala CBSE School Management Association president, district panchayat president Dolly Kuriakose and Rev Father Sean Paul Unnukallel attended the inaugural function.

Points table

Thrissur Sahodaya 188 Malabar Sahodaya 174 Central Kerala Sahodaya 163 Kollam district 127 Ernakulam district 132



