2 killed as bus hits motorbike in Chottanikkara

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons travelling on a motorcycle were killed after a bus knocked them down at Chottanikkara on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Prasad, 39, of Kandatthiparambil house and Baby, 50, of Veliparambil house, both hailing from Palluruthy. The accident occurred when the victims were trying to cross the road on their motorbike at Kottayathpara Junction around 10.15 am.

A speeding tourist bus carrying students rammed the bike and duo were thrown off the two-wheeler. Though they were rushed to a nearby hospital, both succumbed to injuries.



Prasad and Baby were employees of a workshop near Kureekkad and were neighbours at Sastha Temple road, Palluruthy. Chottanikara police have registered an FIR under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC. The bus was taken into custody.