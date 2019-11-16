Bose Krishnamachari and Shubigi Rao feature in ‘Power 100’ list

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bose Krishnamachari, an internationally acclaimed artist and co-founder of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB), and Shubigi Rao, the curator of the fifth edition of the biennale that begins end of 2020, have been included in Art Review’s coveted list of this year’s 100 most influential people in the global contemporary art scene.

This is for the fifth year on the trot that the KMB, one of the most anticipated biennales on the international art calendar, has been featured in the ‘Power 100’ list.

For Krishnamachari, this is the fifth consecutive entry in the list since 2015 as the artistic director and president of the Kochi Biennale Foundation. As for Singapore-based Indian- visual artist, writer and archivist Roa, it his debut appearance on the list.

The ‘Power 100’ is an annual ranking made by 30 anonymous international jurors and compiled by the influential Art Review magazine of the world’s topmost contemporary artists and influencers.

The other Indians in this year’s list are Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak, the 77-year-old scholar, literary theorist and feminist critic who is a professor at Columbia University, and Jeebesh Bagchi, Monica Narula & Shuddhabrata Sengupta , who form the Raqs Media Collective.

Krishnamachari said his entry to the latest ‘Power 100’ proves yet again the validity of KMB as a path-breaking feature in India’s contemporary art festivals of international representation.