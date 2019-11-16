Firms fined for sale of low-quality food items

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pulling up various companies for selling low-quality food products, the Muvattupuzha Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) slapped fines totalling `11.15 lakh on them. The RDO took the action after hearing the cases filed against the firms by food safety officers of Kunnathunad and Perumbavoor.

Jacob Thomas, assistant commissioner of food safety, Ernakulam, said it was found that Kitchen Tasty coconut oil, KPN Shudham coconut oil and Shudhamaya Thaninadan coconut oil marketed by Kairali Oil Mills at Kizhakkambalam and its subsidiary Leo Trading Company, Changampuzha Nagar, South Kalamassery, did not meet quality parameters as per the Food Safety Act. “Hence, the RDO slapped a fine of `6 lakh in three adjudication cases,” said Thomas.

He said in another case filed by the Kunnathunad food safety officer against PKM Prime Food at Kolencherry for manufacturing and marketing substandard tomato sauce, the RDO slapped a fine of `3 lakh on the firm. “ABH Trading Company in Palakkad, which produced and marketed substandard Keralyam coconut oil via Cochin Trading Company at Perumbavoor, was fined `3.15 lakh,” he said.