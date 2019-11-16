Sporting troubles

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The fag end of academic year sees tracks and fields springing back to life in schools. However, this year, sports meets are making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Due to inefficient conduct and lack of adequate facilities and safety measures, the events are turning into a hotbed of accidents. The physical education teachers’ strike has only added to the woes.



PE teachers’ protest

According to Benny M P, vice-president, Kerala Private School PE Teachers’ Association, the state lacks good infrastructure when it comes to sports. “Unlike in the past, we have decided to protest. We are on a strike and have decided not to cooperate with the conduct of the sports meet. The absence of experts on the ground has severely affected the conduct of the events,” he said.

“With the PE teachers going on strike, the events are being conducted by people who are clueless about this. Instead of reaching a consensus, the government remains adamant. The education department authorities are deputing subject teachers to conduct the events,” said Benny.

According to him, only a person who is an expert in a particular sport can handle such events well. “Procedures have to be followed and rules adhered to so that mishaps averted. In the past, besides the National Technical Officers and State Technical Officers appointed by the Kerala Amateur Athletics Association (KAAA), 95 per cent of the school sports officials were PE teachers,” said Benny.

“Barring minor incidents like scrapes and scratches, the events conducted by the experts went smoothly,” he added.

“In the case of Apheel Johnson, who was volunteering as a javelin picker at Pala, the accident happened after the spot for the event was changed. Normally, whenever events like javelin throw and hammer throw are held simultaneously, the spots are placed in the East and West equation,” he said. But, on that day, the spot for javelin throw had to be changed after the football goal post obstructed the field, he added.The issues faced by the students at Kothamangalam too was due to the absence of PE teachers, he said. “Only PE teachers know the pattern in which the events are to be held and the first aid,” he said.

Stage set for state meet

P Narayanankutty, convenor (ground committee), Kerala State Schools Sports Meet, said no such issues will happen during the event. “The meet, which will begin on Saturday in Kannur, is being conducted as per the norms and regulations. Experts have been roped in from KAAA and they will be monitoring the conduct of every event,” he said.

According to Narayanankutty, every single thing has been taken care of. “We have procured new javelins, hammers, shot puts and even discs for throw events. Each venue has been cordoned off to prevent any mishaps,” he said.

Narayanankutty said, “As for the protest march and sit-in planned by PE teachers, we have ensured the venue is cordoned off and have requested the presence of cops. The agitators won’t be allowed inside.”