Workshop on stress management for cops on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The legal aid clinic of Bharata Mata School of Legal Studies (BSOLS) will conduct a workshop on stress management for police personnel of Ernakulam rural district on Saturday. The programme aims at developing a mechanism for police personnel to reduce stress and strain in their duties and work in a healthy environment.

The workshop will be inaugurated by K Karthick, district police chief, Ernakulam Rural, at BSOLS Moot Court Hall at 10am.

Fr Sebastian Vadakkumpadan, director, BSOLS; Seline Abraham, principal-in-charge; Lilly K T, faculty; and Angel Jacob, a third-semester student, will speak at the function. Established in 2013, the college is affiliated to MG University and is managed by the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly.

The institution has a strength of 1,000 students.