Youth who stabbed minor during sub-dist fest at Vypeen arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Njarackal police on Saturday arrested a youth who was absconding after allegedly stabbing a minor during the sub-district school youth festival held in Vypeen. Sarath, 18, of Kuzhipilly was taken into custody from Thamarassery in Kozhikode.

Police, with the assistance of Cyber Cell, tracked the tower location of the accused’s mobile phone and that led to the arrest. Police also booked four minors who attacked the victim.

The incident took place on Thursday at Njarackal Government School where the youth festival was taking place. Five former students of the school, including Sarath, had gathered on the premises. The victim was talking to a girl near the venue and this did not go down well with the gang. “They entered into an argument with the victim and attacked him. In the melee he was stabbed. A classmate of the victim who came to his rescue was also attacked. The victim is undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital,” a police officer said.

The police will file a report before the Juvenile Justice Board regarding the involvement of four minors in the case. The police official claimed that Sarath was involved in several other criminal cases earlier.