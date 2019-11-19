Home Cities Kochi

HC directs panel to speed up cleaning of canal, maintenance of drainage

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on a petition regarding the cleaning of the canal.

Published: 19th November 2019 06:59 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the high-level committee led by Ernakulam district collector to carry out the cleaning of the Perandoor canal and maintenance of drains in the city on a war footing to ensure that instances of flooding do not recur.

Advocate General C P Sudhakara Prasad submitted that the work has already begun in the city. The government informed that the committee has held a discussion with KMRL for integrating projects taken up by them with the district administration for speedy implementation of the projects related to canals. The Cochin Shipyard, BPCL and Petronet LNG have consented to provide necessary assistance in cleaning of canals and maintaining  cleanliness in the city. The district collector authorised Kochi Corporation secretary to ensure that no sewage or human waste is drained into the Thevara-Perandoor canal.
The project will be implemented in Mullassery canal, Thevara-Perandoor canal, Market road canal, Chilavannoor and Edappally canal.

The Kochi Coorporation informed that the temporary bund constructed by GCDA has been removed from the TP canal. The PT Colony and areas near Giri Nagar were inundated due to the bund. The water hyacinth in the Thevara-Perandoor canal has also been removed.

The construction works of fencing along both sides of the canal from Giri Nagar bridge to Bahavan school is under way. The court pointed out that the construction of fencing is not practical. An amicus curiae appointed by the High Court has submitted that the removal of the bund at  the TP canal is an eyewash as it has not been removed completely.

