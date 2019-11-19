Home Cities Kochi

National panel for Safai Karamcharis visits Kerala

The Commission will also review the living conditions of sanitation workers and the schemes implemented for the welfare of the workers visiting various states.

National Commission for Safai Karamcharis chairman Manhar Valij Bhai Zala holding a district-level meeting at the corporation council hall. District Collector S Suhas and Mayor Soumini Jain are also seen | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) has launched a state visit to safeguard the rights of sanitation workers and improve their living conditions. Commission chairman Manhar Valij Bhai Zala, who came here as part of the visit, briefed on the activities and objectives of the commission.

He said the visit aims to improve the socio-economic conditions of workers and improve their quality of life. “We are planning to organise a health camp and awareness camp for all the sanitation workers in the country. We will also make them understand their duties and rights,” he said adding that the sanitation is not just the duty of the workers but also the duty of all.

“Many of them are unaware of the welfare programmes that the department has launched for them. So the commission will hold awareness camps to make them understand about the welfare schemes,” the chairman said.

He noted that the visits in different sensitive areas of Kashmir have helped to build confidence among the workers. The Commission which covered around 20 states will return to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday as a part of holding a statewide review meeting. Chief Secretary Tom Jose will also attend the event.

