We are trying to move on: Maradu flat owner

KOCHI: For Beena Mariyadas, Holy Faith H20 represented everything her family had worked for in Kuwait for 25 years. It was their lifetime investment and home. When she moved in with her son two years ago, never could she fathom that H20’s days were numbered.

“There is a general perception that the Maradu flats’ residents are rather well to do and that purchasing another home is a cakewalk. This is far from reality. I’m dreading the 30th of every month now,” says the owner of Buzybee salon in Padamughal. Beena’s is one among the 326 families who have been displaced since October 3.

Over a month since they moved out, residents of the Maradu flats have scattered themselves across the Kundanoor and Edappally areas. From now, their dream homes will solely exist in their dreams. Citing CRZ violations, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of four apartments, Golden Kayaloram, Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene, and Jain Coral Cove on January 11 and 12.

While they await the results of the curative petition and the interim compensation promised by the government, they speak about the development that has disrupted their life’s savings and their concept of home. For those who nurtured and curated their fantasy homes, purchasing another house in this lifetime is unthinkable. “We’re living in a rented apartments. Our parents are concerned, my son has his Class X boards the next year.

We’re trying to move on but there is an irreplaceable void. We can never get back what was invested in,” says Beena, her voice cracking. Beena and her husband bought the flat in 2008. Having settled in Kuwait, H20 was the place they retreated to every three months. Hopes of settling down brought her son and herself to the apartment. “The truth is all of us are afraid to purchase another house. We need to have an in-depth knowledge of the laws concerned,” she says. Beena is also one among the many who haven’t received the promised interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh from the government.

“Very few have received the amount since the last hearing on October 25. A few more might receive it before November 22,” says C M Varghese, president of the residents’ association, Golden Kayaloram, who received the compensation before the hearing.

Saleena Mustafa, another resident, said the biggest disappointment was the fact that the Court refused to hear the pleas of the residents. “That will continue to remain the root of our misery. The fact that we’re living in houses that aren’t ours and that we may not be able to purchase our own houses saddens us. They have separated our families and ruined the harmony that bound us. Childrens’ lives have been disrupted. The government wasted no time in evicting us but the same isn’t seen in giving us the compensation,” she adds.

