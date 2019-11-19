Home Cities Kochi

We are trying to move on: Maradu flat owner

Former residents of Maradu flats, which are slated to be razed, are yet to get over the trauma, as they await the promised compensation

Published: 19th November 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of one of the flats slated to be razed down at Maradu

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI:  For Beena Mariyadas, Holy Faith H20 represented everything her family had worked for in Kuwait for 25 years. It was their lifetime investment and home. When she moved in with her son two years ago, never could she fathom that H20’s days were numbered.

“There is a general perception that the Maradu flats’ residents are rather well to do and that purchasing another home is a cakewalk. This is far from reality. I’m dreading the 30th of every month now,” says the owner of Buzybee salon in Padamughal. Beena’s is one among the 326 families who have been displaced since October 3.

Over a month since they moved out, residents of the Maradu flats have scattered themselves across the Kundanoor and Edappally areas. From now, their dream homes will solely exist in their dreams. Citing CRZ violations, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of four apartments, Golden Kayaloram, Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene, and Jain Coral Cove on January 11 and 12. 

While they await the results of the curative petition and the interim compensation promised by the government, they speak about the development that has disrupted their life’s savings and their concept of home. For those who nurtured and curated their fantasy homes, purchasing another house in this lifetime is unthinkable. “We’re living in a rented apartments. Our parents are concerned, my son has his Class X boards the next year.

We’re trying to move on but there is an irreplaceable void. We can never get back what was invested in,” says Beena, her voice cracking. Beena and her husband bought the flat in 2008. Having settled in Kuwait, H20 was the place they retreated to every three months. Hopes of settling down brought her son and herself to the apartment. “The truth is all of us are afraid to purchase another house. We need to have an in-depth knowledge of the laws concerned,” she says. Beena is also one among the many who haven’t received the promised interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh from the government. 

“Very few have received the amount since the last hearing on October 25. A few more might receive it before November 22,” says C M Varghese, president of the residents’ association, Golden Kayaloram, who received the compensation before the hearing. 

Saleena Mustafa, another resident, said the biggest disappointment was the fact that the Court refused to hear the pleas of the residents. “That will continue to remain the root of our misery. The fact that we’re living in houses that aren’t ours and that we may not be able to purchase our own houses saddens us. They have separated our families and ruined the harmony that bound us. Childrens’ lives have been disrupted. The government wasted no time in evicting us but the same isn’t seen in giving us the compensation,” she adds. 

the demolition of four flats
The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of four apartments, Golden Kayaloram, Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene, and Jain Coral Cove on January 11 and 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp