Cinema workshop by Kalanilayam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A three-day cinema workshop will be organised by Kalanilayam Krishnan Nair Foundation in association with the Kerala Chalachitra Academy from Nov 30 in Kochi. The sessions will provide a platform for movie enthusiasts to learn the process of scripting and film making from veteran filmmakers.

Scriptwriter-duo Bobby Sanjay and director Manu Ashokan (of Uyare fame) will handle the sessions. Alex George of Century Pictures will handle a session on production and distribution of movies. Directors KG George, Joshiy and Mohan will also participate in the workshop. If interested, send your bio with your photo to the mail id info@kknfoundation.in or enquiry@kalanilayamstagecraft.in