March against corruption in housing project on Nov 25

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Welfare Party of India will take out a march to the city corporation office on November 25 alleging corruption in the implementation of the housing project by Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) in the West Kochi area. As many as 398 families listed as beneficiaries of the project will join the march.

The members said CSML had allocated Rs 120 crore and Rs 131 crore for housing and drinking water projects, respectively, in the area. However, the delay in their implementation had forced slum dwellers of Kalvathy, Thuruthy and Koncheri areas to live in dilapidated structures, they said.

Kochi mandalam committee president of the party KM Ashique told reporters on Tuesday that ever since the announcement of the Poverty Alleviation Scheme for Mattanchery in 2003, the corporation had been trying to ensure every project aimed at providing liveable housing in the area was not implemented. Mandalam committee member Samad Nedumbassery also spoke to reporters.