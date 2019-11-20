One more arrested in Athani murder case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Tuesday arrested one more person in connection with the gruesome murder of gang leader Binoy aka Gillappi at Athani near Nedumbassery. A team led by K Karthik district police chief arrested Eldo Elias aka Vella Eldo, a member of the gang which was involved in carrying out the murder. Five suspects - Akhil, Nikhil, Arun, Jijeesh and Justin - were arrested by the special investigation team on Monday. “The rivalry between the two gangs led to the murder of Binoy,” said the cops.

The bad blood between the two gangs began after one of the accused Akhil was attacked by the members of Binoy’s gang. “In a revenge attack, the plot for which was hatched at Akhil’s house on Sunday, the accused decided to murder Binoy. When they came to know that Binoy was at Diana Bar at Athani, they attacked him with lethal weapons,” said the cops.